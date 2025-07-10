Kerala Police Bust Major Drug Smuggling Operation at Airport
Four individuals have been arrested by the Kerala Police for smuggling 1,265 grams of MDMA from Muscat into Thiruvananthapuram. The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force intercepted the traffickers based on a tip-off. The contraband, valued up to Rs 2 crore, was concealed in a dates' pack.
The Kerala Police seized 1,265 grams of MDMA and arrested four individuals accused of smuggling the drug from Muscat, Oman, to Kerala via Thiruvananthapuram international airport.
Acting on a tip-off, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force intercepted the traffickers, recovering the contraband concealed in a dates' pack at Kallambalam junction.
The operation was led by Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP, K S Sudharshan. The police are investigating how the drugs evaded airport detection and any potential airport insider involvement.
