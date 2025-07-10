Identity Theft Racket Busted: Cyber Slavery Ring Exposed
The Uttar Pradesh Police uncovered a cybercrime racket involving identity theft and cyber slavery linked to Southeast Asian countries. Criminals acquired SIM cards fraudulently using stolen Aadhaar details to perpetrate scams and human trafficking. Several arrests were made, with investigations ongoing to track financial links within the network.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Police have dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime racket that has been operating across borders. The racket focused on identity theft to facilitate cyber slavery and online fraud, mainly targeting individuals in Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Vietnam.
Stealing Aadhaar credentials, criminals illegally issued SIM cards, which were then used to commit various cybercrimes. The investigation stemmed from a complaint alleging fraudulent issuance of SIM cards using stolen identities. Vipin Kumar and Sachin Kumar are named as key figures, with the latter activating over 1,000 SIM cards.
The police operation revealed an extensive network involving international connections and digital exploitation. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel further financial transactions related to the racket while multiple individuals face charges as authorities tighten the net around remaining suspects.
