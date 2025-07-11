Green Light for T-Mobile's UScellular Acquisition
The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not block T-Mobile's acquisition of UScellular. After a detailed investigation, the antitrust division decided against seeking an injunction, allowing the deal to proceed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that its antitrust division will not seek an injunction to stop T-Mobile from completing its acquisition of UScellular.
Following a comprehensive investigation, the Antitrust Division concluded that it would not pursue legal action to prevent the merger.
The decision paves the way for T-Mobile to move forward with the proposed deal, as the Justice Department found no sufficient grounds to halt the acquisition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Shifts: Mergers, Scandals, and Cinematic Revivals
Strategic Stake Shuffle: Delhivery's Acquisition of Ecom Express
Karnataka Farmers Rally Against Land Acquisition for Aerospace Park
Cube Mobility Sheds Unit Stake, Major Acquisitions Stir Market
GMR Airports Expands with Strategic Acquisition