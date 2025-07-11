Left Menu

Green Light for T-Mobile's UScellular Acquisition

The U.S. Justice Department announced it will not block T-Mobile's acquisition of UScellular. After a detailed investigation, the antitrust division decided against seeking an injunction, allowing the deal to proceed.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that its antitrust division will not seek an injunction to stop T-Mobile from completing its acquisition of UScellular.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Antitrust Division concluded that it would not pursue legal action to prevent the merger.

The decision paves the way for T-Mobile to move forward with the proposed deal, as the Justice Department found no sufficient grounds to halt the acquisition.

