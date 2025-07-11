Green Light for T-Mobile's UScellular Acquisition

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that its antitrust division will not seek an injunction to stop T-Mobile from completing its acquisition of UScellular.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Antitrust Division concluded that it would not pursue legal action to prevent the merger.

The decision paves the way for T-Mobile to move forward with the proposed deal, as the Justice Department found no sufficient grounds to halt the acquisition.

