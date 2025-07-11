Tragic Loss: US Diplomat Dies in Coahuila Accident

In a tragic incident, American diplomat Brian Matthew Faughnan has lost his life in a traffic accident in the Mexican state of Coahuila. Faughnan served as vice consul at the US Consulate General in Monterrey.

The fatal accident occurred on Wednesday when the vehicle carrying the diplomat overturned on a highway in Matamoros, as confirmed by the Coahuila Attorney General's Office.

The US Consulate expressed its condolences and confirmed his death in a statement on its Facebook page. However, the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, with local media suggesting the vehicle lost control and flipped.