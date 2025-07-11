Left Menu

Interpol Success: Fugitive Narcotics Producer Deported to India

Kubbawala Mustafa, an alleged synthetic narcotics producer, was deported to India from the UAE following coordinated efforts by the CBI, Interpol, and Mumbai police. Previously chargesheeted in Mumbai, Mustafa was linked to a busted drugs facility in Sangli. His apprehension marks a significant success in international police cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:42 IST
Kubbawala Mustafa, an alleged producer of synthetic narcotics, was extradited to India from the United Arab Emirates on Friday. This high-profile deportation was the result of synchronized efforts between Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Mumbai police, according to official reports.

The suspect was apprehended and transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, under the vigilant escort of a four-member police team. The CBI's International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) worked in concert with NCB-Abu Dhabi to facilitate Mustafa's return.

Mustafa's involvement was uncovered when Mumbai police dismantled a synthetic drug operation in Sangli, where over 126 kg of mephedrone was seized. The operation underscores the effectiveness of cross-border law enforcement collaborations in combating drug manufacturing and distribution networks.

