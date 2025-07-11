UN Experts Condemn US Sanctions on Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

The Coordination Committee of the Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council has issued a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the United States government’s decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. The move, allegedly in retaliation for her cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been described by the Committee as a direct attack not only on Albanese herself, but on the independence, integrity, and legitimacy of the entire UN human rights system.

A Defining Moment for the UN Human Rights System

In a sharply worded statement, the Coordination Committee emphasized that Albanese is being punished for fulfilling a mandate assigned by the Human Rights Council—a mandate that requires her to investigate violations of international law, humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention by all parties in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967, including Israel.

“These are not only sanctions against one independent human rights expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council,” the Committee declared. “Rather, they reflect the continued assault of the current US administration on the entire UN system and its core values of human rights, justice, accountability, and the rule of law.”

Intimidation Amid Mandate Fulfilment

Albanese has been a vocal critic of alleged violations committed in the occupied Palestinian territories, and her reports have included documentation of settlement expansion, forced displacement, excessive use of force, and restrictions on Palestinian life and movement. These reports have triggered sharp political backlash, especially from the United States and Israel.

Despite facing “very challenging circumstances, including intimidation and coordinated personal attacks—including against her family members,” the Committee praised Albanese for continuing to carry out her mandate “in line with the Code of Conduct for Special Procedures mandate holders.”

Support, Not Sanctions, for Human Rights Mandates

The Committee underscored that exposing violations of international law is not only the right but also the duty of mandate holders. “Documenting and exposing the grave violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law… is work that should be supported by States, not sanctioned or undermined.”

The Committee went further to commend Albanese’s courage, applauding her for “speaking truth to power,” and reaffirmed its solidarity with her and other Special Rapporteurs who may face pressure or retaliation for performing their duties. “Sanctions will not silence Albanese or any other mandate holders,” the Committee said. “We will continue to act independently and with integrity to uphold international human rights standards.”

Defending Multilateralism and Legal Norms

The statement is not only a defense of Albanese’s individual work but a broader call to protect the integrity of the multilateral human rights system in the face of what the Committee called a “blatant disregard and contempt for human rights law.”

“Remaining silent in the face of such attacks is not an option,” the Committee urged. It called on all States, members of the Human Rights Council, and the broader international community to take decisive action to defend the UN’s multilateral human rights framework and condemn the sanctions as an unjustified and dangerous precedent.

“The ongoing erosion of the human rights ecosystem and its accountability mechanisms can no longer be ignored,” the Committee warned, framing the current moment as a litmus test for global commitment to human rights, transparency, and international accountability.

Context: UN Mandates and State Pushback

Francesca Albanese was appointed as Special Rapporteur in 2022, following a long line of mandate holders tasked with investigating the complex and often volatile human rights situation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. Special Rapporteurs serve in a personal, unpaid capacity, and while independent of any government or UN body, they report findings to the Human Rights Council and General Assembly.

Her work has often touched on highly sensitive political issues, including Israeli settlement policies, military operations in civilian areas, and alleged violations of the rights to life, movement, and health for Palestinians. The position has historically faced criticism from Israel and its allies, but the imposition of sanctions by the United States marks a new and alarming escalation, observers say.

Sanctions imposed on a UN mandate holder are virtually unprecedented, and many fear that such a move could intimidate other independent experts, discourage honest reporting, and weaken the enforcement of international norms.

A Call for Global Solidarity

The Coordination Committee’s statement ends with a resolute affirmation that the UN Special Procedures system will not be deterred. “Despite such attempts to intimidate UN Special Procedures mandate holders, we will continue our work, guided by the values of independence, impartiality, and dedication to human dignity.”

As political divisions deepen over international justice mechanisms like the ICC, the situation surrounding Francesca Albanese may become a defining case for the future of global human rights enforcement. The international community now faces a stark choice: defend the principle of accountability without fear or favor, or risk undermining the very systems created to prevent impunity.