Germany Expands Fighter Jet Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany plans to purchase 15 additional F-35 fighter jets, increasing its fleet to 50. The move comes amid tensions with France over the joint FCAS project, as France demands an 80% workshare. The decision also aligns with NATO's new weaponry targets, suggesting potential future adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany intends to increase its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by purchasing 15 more units, raising the total to 50. The report by Politico underscores ongoing tensions between Germany and France concerning the joint FCAS fighter jet project, as France pushes for an 80% workshare stake.

A source within the German defense ministry revealed that ordering 15 additional F-35s had been part of earlier discussions, but figures are now being reconsidered following NATO's updated targets for weaponry and troop levels. The initial order might demand further expansions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted ongoing challenges related to the project's configuration. Industry insiders warn that if France maintains its current demands, the FCAS project may not progress to its next phase as hoped by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

