Germany Expands Fighter Jet Fleet Amid Franco-German Tensions

Germany intends to increase its fleet of F-35 fighter jets by purchasing 15 more units, raising the total to 50. The report by Politico underscores ongoing tensions between Germany and France concerning the joint FCAS fighter jet project, as France pushes for an 80% workshare stake.

A source within the German defense ministry revealed that ordering 15 additional F-35s had been part of earlier discussions, but figures are now being reconsidered following NATO's updated targets for weaponry and troop levels. The initial order might demand further expansions.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted ongoing challenges related to the project's configuration. Industry insiders warn that if France maintains its current demands, the FCAS project may not progress to its next phase as hoped by year's end.

