Saffron-Clad Imposter Sparks Social Media Debate in Shamli

A social media video has captured attention in Shamli district, showcasing a man dressed in saffron attire who is purportedly a Muslim masquerading as a Hindu. This has prompted an investigation by local police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, revealed on Friday that claims circulate on social media, saying Shahzad was begging in saffron clothes, adopting the alias Sonu Upadhyay. The Jhinjhana police are currently probing these allegations.

The authorities are further examining whether any illicit activities were being conducted under the pretext of begging, Singh added, with possible legal actions pending the inquiry's outcome.