Saffron-Clad Imposter Sparks Social Media Debate in Shamli
A viral social media video from Shamli district shows a man in saffron clothes, allegedly a Muslim posing as a Hindu. Police are investigating after the man's true identity was speculatively disclosed as Shahzad pretending to be Sonu Upadhyay. Further inquiries seek to uncover any illegal activities involved.
A social media video has captured attention in Shamli district, showcasing a man dressed in saffron attire who is purportedly a Muslim masquerading as a Hindu. This has prompted an investigation by local police.
Additional Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, revealed on Friday that claims circulate on social media, saying Shahzad was begging in saffron clothes, adopting the alias Sonu Upadhyay. The Jhinjhana police are currently probing these allegations.
The authorities are further examining whether any illicit activities were being conducted under the pretext of begging, Singh added, with possible legal actions pending the inquiry's outcome.
