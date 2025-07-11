Left Menu

Justice Served: Meghalaya Court Imprisons Three for 2013 Rape Case

In Meghalaya, three men received 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2013. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict and ordered compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim's family. The case highlights judicial diligence in sexual assault cases.

Updated: 11-07-2025 12:16 IST
In a significant legal development, a court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has sentenced three men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2013 rape of a 16-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO) MK Lyngdoh on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Raj Roy, Ashit Chanda, and Prasenjit Das, were convicted of repeated sexual assault. Each convict has also been fined Rs 50,000, underscoring the gravity of their crime.

The court has mandated that the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Shillong, provide Rs 3 lakh in compensation to the victim's family, ensuring support as they continue to heal from the ordeal.

