Justice Served: Meghalaya Court Imprisons Three for 2013 Rape Case

In a significant legal development, a court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has sentenced three men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2013 rape of a 16-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge (POCSO) MK Lyngdoh on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Raj Roy, Ashit Chanda, and Prasenjit Das, were convicted of repeated sexual assault. Each convict has also been fined Rs 50,000, underscoring the gravity of their crime.

The court has mandated that the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Shillong, provide Rs 3 lakh in compensation to the victim's family, ensuring support as they continue to heal from the ordeal.

