Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal's Deadline Extended Amid Prolonged Delays
The Centre has extended the deadline for the Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal to submit its report by one year, citing work exigencies. The tribunal, created to resolve water disputes among Punjab and neighboring states, has experienced a review process spanning nearly four decades.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre has pushed the deadline for the Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal's report submission to August 5, 2026, due to ongoing delays with the Punjab water settlement.
A gazette notification from the Ministry of Jal Shakti attributed the extension to the 'exigencies of the work involved,' as identified by the Tribunal.
Originally formed on April 2, 1986, the Tribunal initially submitted its report on January 30, 1987, but ongoing requests for references and clarifications have prolonged the review process to nearly four decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement