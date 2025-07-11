Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal's Deadline Extended Amid Prolonged Delays

The Centre has pushed the deadline for the Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal's report submission to August 5, 2026, due to ongoing delays with the Punjab water settlement.

A gazette notification from the Ministry of Jal Shakti attributed the extension to the 'exigencies of the work involved,' as identified by the Tribunal.

Originally formed on April 2, 1986, the Tribunal initially submitted its report on January 30, 1987, but ongoing requests for references and clarifications have prolonged the review process to nearly four decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)