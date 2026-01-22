Land Dispute Sparks Assault Allegations Against BJP MLA

In Khalilabad, a land dispute has led to serious allegations against BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari. According to police reports, Indrashekhar Kanaujiya claims that his brother Chandrashekhar was assaulted by Tiwari and several others.

The alleged incident took place on January 20, leaving Chandrashekhar injured and currently under medical care. Indrashekhar's accusations have prompted police action.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, stated that a formal complaint has been lodged and a detailed investigation is underway, overseen by Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)