Left Menu

Land Dispute Sparks Assault Allegations Against BJP MLA

A man accused BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari and others of assaulting his brother over a land dispute in Khalilabad. The victim, Chandrashekhar Kanaujiya, is in hospital with injuries. Police are investigating, with Circle Officer Amit Kumar leading the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:29 IST
Land Dispute Sparks Assault Allegations Against BJP MLA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Khalilabad, a land dispute has led to serious allegations against BJP MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari. According to police reports, Indrashekhar Kanaujiya claims that his brother Chandrashekhar was assaulted by Tiwari and several others.

The alleged incident took place on January 20, leaving Chandrashekhar injured and currently under medical care. Indrashekhar's accusations have prompted police action.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, stated that a formal complaint has been lodged and a detailed investigation is underway, overseen by Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026