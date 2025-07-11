Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has leveled serious allegations against Ukrainian authorities, claiming they resulted in the death of a Hungarian-Ukrainian dual citizen. The accusations have been firmly rejected by Ukraine, which insists the death was due to natural causes, specifically a pulmonary embolism.

Orban's claims, broadcast on state radio, arrived amid worsening Hungary-Ukraine diplomatic relations. Ukraine refuted allegations of forced conscription and mistreatment and has invited a transparent investigation into the matter. This incident underscores the growing tension between the two neighboring nations.

While the European Union largely supports Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Hungary's approach under Orban has been oppositional, opting for closer ties with Russia. Orban's narrative frames the political landscape in Hungary as a battleground between peace and escalation, further polarizing public opinion ahead of an impending election.

