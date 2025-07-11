Left Menu

Kharge's Fierce Rebuke: BJP's Alleged Constitutional Overhaul

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to alter the Indian Constitution by removing secularism and socialism. Speaking at a party event, he highlighted threats to marginalized communities and critiqued the BJP for privatizing public assets and undermining forest legislation.

In a scathing address, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led central government, accusing it of attempting to remove secularism and socialism from the Indian Constitution.

Kharge, speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh,' expressed grave concerns about the safety of tribals, dalits, women, and youth under BJP rule. He criticized the Modi government for weakening the Forest Rights Act and targeting marginalized communities in Odisha.

Highlighting instances of violence, Kharge accused BJP supporters of attacking dalits and officials, while slamming the government for privatizing public sector units. He rebuked the BJP for undermining economic development in regions like Odisha, asserting that Congress remains committed to the state and its people.

