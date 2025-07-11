Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Dark Secrets: Unveiling the Chemmani Mass Grave

Sri Lanka's main Tamil party, ITAK, has called on the government to expedite the investigation of a suspected mass grave at Chemmani in Jaffna. Skeletal remains, including those of infants, were discovered, raising concerns of war crimes during the civil conflict that ended in 2009.

Sri Lanka's primary Tamil political group, the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), has demanded swift governmental action to reveal the truth behind the recently uncovered excavation site in Jaffna, suspected to be a mass grave linked to the civil war that ended in 2009.

Skeletal remains were found at the Chemmani site during redevelopment work, leading the Jaffna Magistrate's Court to declare it a mass grave and order a court-supervised excavation. The discovery rekindles memories of a 1999 excavation at the same site, which unearthed 15 skeletons.

ITAK claims these findings are evidence of war crimes against the Tamil population, urging President Anura Kummara Dissanayake to conduct international forensic inquiries. The demand arises as Sri Lanka reflects on the civil conflict's toll, including the loss of thousands of military personnel and LTTE fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

