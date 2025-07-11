Security Measures Heightened Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

The district of Kannur is ramping up security measures with a ban on drones and similar aerial devices, coinciding with a scheduled visit from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The prohibition, declared by Collector Arun K Vijayan, will cover a five-kilometer area surrounding the local airport.

Details from the district administration highlight concerns over potential disruptions to aircraft operations, urging citizens to promptly report any unauthorized aerial activities to nearby police. These measures are instituted under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Shah's itinerary outlines his arrival in Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with plans to visit the renowned Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before heading back to Delhi.

