Left Menu

Security Measures Heightened Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kannur, local authorities have banned drones and similar aerial devices around the airport for security reasons. This ban is enforced under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Shah is set to visit a local temple before returning to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:23 IST
Security Measures Heightened Ahead of Amit Shah's Visit
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The district of Kannur is ramping up security measures with a ban on drones and similar aerial devices, coinciding with a scheduled visit from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The prohibition, declared by Collector Arun K Vijayan, will cover a five-kilometer area surrounding the local airport.

Details from the district administration highlight concerns over potential disruptions to aircraft operations, urging citizens to promptly report any unauthorized aerial activities to nearby police. These measures are instituted under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Shah's itinerary outlines his arrival in Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with plans to visit the renowned Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before heading back to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025