Greece's Temporary Asylum Ban Sparks Controversy Amid Crete Migration Surge
Greek lawmakers have voted to temporarily halt asylum requests from North African migrants arriving by sea, a decision criticized by rights groups as illegal. The move follows a surge in migrants reaching Crete and marks a tightening of Greece’s migration policies under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government.
Greek lawmakers have enacted a temporary halt on processing asylum requests from migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, aiming to reduce the influx into Europe's southern region. This decision, passed on Friday, has been deemed illegal by rights groups and opposition parties.
The measure follows increased migrant arrivals on Crete, exacerbated by the breakdown of talks with Libya's government. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration has consistently hardened its stance on immigration, with increased border security and sea patrols since 2019.
Despite claims of human rights violations, the Greek government denies any wrongdoing. Recent data shows a rise in boat arrivals to Crete, countered by a general decrease in sea arrivals to Greece overall. The island's limited facilities for rescued migrants raise concerns for both humanitarian groups and the local tourism industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- asylum
- ban
- migrants
- Crete
- North Africa
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- rights groups
- immigration
- Libya
ALSO READ
Digitalisation Crucial to Revitalizing South Africa’s Discrete Manufacturing Sector
Turkiye battles deadly wildfires as Greece brings blaze in Crete under control
Children’s lives ‘turned upside down’ by wars across Middle East, North Africa, warns UNICEF
Inferno in Paradise: Crete's Wildfire Crisis
Out of Control: Firefighters Battle Ferocious Blaze on Crete