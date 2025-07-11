Greece's Temporary Asylum Ban Sparks Controversy Amid Crete Migration Surge

Greek lawmakers have enacted a temporary halt on processing asylum requests from migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, aiming to reduce the influx into Europe's southern region. This decision, passed on Friday, has been deemed illegal by rights groups and opposition parties.

The measure follows increased migrant arrivals on Crete, exacerbated by the breakdown of talks with Libya's government. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' administration has consistently hardened its stance on immigration, with increased border security and sea patrols since 2019.

Despite claims of human rights violations, the Greek government denies any wrongdoing. Recent data shows a rise in boat arrivals to Crete, countered by a general decrease in sea arrivals to Greece overall. The island's limited facilities for rescued migrants raise concerns for both humanitarian groups and the local tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)