Global News Roundup: From Texas Floods to Trade Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Texas, focusing on the recent deadly flash floods. The visit comes amid scrutiny over the disaster response efforts.

Kurdish PKK militants in Iraq ceremonially burned their weapons as part of a disarmament move, signaling a step towards peace.

The Anglican Communion considers re-evaluating the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury to prevent divisions within the church, especially on issues concerning women's ordination and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)