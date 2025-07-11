Global News Roundup: From Texas Floods to Trade Tensions
This news summary covers a variety of global events: Trump visits flood-hit Texas, Kurdish PKK militants disarm in Iraq, and the Anglican Communion faces potential changes. Defense chiefs from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. conduct air drills. Other stories include Chris Brown's legal issues, Germany's far-right party's strategy shift, and tensions between the U.S. and China. Additionally, Trump's tariff plans, Red Sea security concerns, and challenges facing Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Texas, focusing on the recent deadly flash floods. The visit comes amid scrutiny over the disaster response efforts.
Kurdish PKK militants in Iraq ceremonially burned their weapons as part of a disarmament move, signaling a step towards peace.
The Anglican Communion considers re-evaluating the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury to prevent divisions within the church, especially on issues concerning women's ordination and LGBTQ+ inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Investor Caution Rises Amid Oil Volatility and Trade Tensions
French Cognac Makers Eye Relief with Tentative Deal Amidst EU-China Trade Tensions
Cognac Makers Eye Deal Amid EU-China Trade Tensions
UBS's Optimistic Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Easing Trade Tensions
European Markets Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions