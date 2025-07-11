Govind Mohan's Tenure Extended: Leadership Amid Critical Census and Naxalism Efforts

The Union government has extended the tenure of Home Secretary Govind Mohan until August 22 next year, as confirmed by an official announcement on Friday. This extension is vital amid the preparations for the upcoming census, which will include caste enumeration and is part of the government's broader strategy.

In 2027, India's 16th Census, featuring caste enumeration, is set to take place. Snow-bound regions like Ladakh will reference October 1, 2026, while the rest of India will use March 1, 2027, as a reference point.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet endorsed the extension of Mohan's service beyond his superannuation date of September 30, 2026, according to the Ministry of Personnel. Prior to his role as Home Secretary, Mohan played a crucial role as the Union Culture Secretary and managed government actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)