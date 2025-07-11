Haryana Government to Recruit GATE Graduates as Project Quality Monitors

The Haryana government will employ young, GATE-qualified professionals to oversee the timely completion and quality assurance of state engineering projects. These individuals, titled 'Chief Minister Engineering Project Quality Monitors', are part of an initiative to uphold high-quality standards in development projects.

This decision emerged from a Quality Assurance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who highlighted the energy and enthusiasm young professionals can bring to state projects. Saini has directed the development of a transparent recruitment system for these roles, enhancing accountability across engineering endeavors.

The QAA, established in April 2023, is tasked with enforcing quality protocols, conducting audits, and promoting sustainable practices. Saini reinforced the need for accountability, stating that government officials, alongside contractors, would be responsible for project delays. Regular workshops will ensure employees stay updated with current technologies.

