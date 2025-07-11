Left Menu

Haryana Government to Recruit GATE Graduates as Project Quality Monitors

The Haryana government has announced plans to hire GATE-qualified professionals as 'Chief Minister Engineering Project Quality Monitors' to ensure quality and timely completion of engineering projects. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and accountability. The recruitment process will be transparent, and the Quality Assurance Authority will oversee various quality protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government will employ young, GATE-qualified professionals to oversee the timely completion and quality assurance of state engineering projects. These individuals, titled 'Chief Minister Engineering Project Quality Monitors', are part of an initiative to uphold high-quality standards in development projects.

This decision emerged from a Quality Assurance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who highlighted the energy and enthusiasm young professionals can bring to state projects. Saini has directed the development of a transparent recruitment system for these roles, enhancing accountability across engineering endeavors.

The QAA, established in April 2023, is tasked with enforcing quality protocols, conducting audits, and promoting sustainable practices. Saini reinforced the need for accountability, stating that government officials, alongside contractors, would be responsible for project delays. Regular workshops will ensure employees stay updated with current technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

