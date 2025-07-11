Left Menu

A Twisted Plot: Stolen Phones and Secret Photos in South Delhi

A woman in south Delhi allegedly conspired with two men to have her husband's phone snatched to delete intimate photos she had with a lover. One suspect has been arrested, while another remains at large. The crime involved detailed planning, using rented vehicles and false identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in south Delhi orchestrated a bold scheme to retrieve intimate photos by allegedly conspiring to have her husband's phone snatched. The plan, police say, involved two accomplices hired to execute the snatching in June.

As authorities report, one of the perpetrators, Ankit Gahlot, 27, has been arrested. He revealed that the motive behind the crime was to erase scandalous images of the woman with another man, stored on her husband's phone. They meticulously executed the plan with information about the victim's daily routine provided by the woman.

The masked suspects fled on a rented scooter, identified through Vasant Kunj's ANPR scan, which eventually led police to Balotra, Rajasthan. However, the second suspect remains at large. The woman faces legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

