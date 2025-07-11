Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Killed on Duty

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Yashpal, died after being hit by a vehicle while patrolling on his motorcycle in Kalyanpuri, Delhi. The accident occurred around 2:30 AM near NH-9. Yashpal was on duty at the time and was taken to Max Vaishali hospital, where he was declared dead.

The official statement identified the deceased as Yashpal, assigned to Pandav Nagar police station, on duty along NH-24 and NH-9.

Yashpal lived in Ghaziabad and is survived by his son Tarun Pawadia, who is preparing for a government job. Authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident.

