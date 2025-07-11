Tragic Incident: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Killed on Duty
A Delhi Police sub-inspector, Yashpal, died after being hit by a vehicle while patrolling on his motorcycle in Kalyanpuri, Delhi. The accident occurred around 2:30 AM near NH-9. Yashpal was on duty at the time and was taken to Max Vaishali hospital, where he was declared dead.
A Delhi Police sub-inspector met a tragic end as he died during his patrol duty on a motorcycle after being hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.
The official statement identified the deceased as Yashpal, assigned to Pandav Nagar police station, on duty along NH-24 and NH-9.
Yashpal lived in Ghaziabad and is survived by his son Tarun Pawadia, who is preparing for a government job. Authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident.
