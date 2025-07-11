Tragic Incident: Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Killed on Duty

A Delhi Police sub-inspector met a tragic end as he died during his patrol duty on a motorcycle after being hit by a vehicle in the early morning hours in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

The official statement identified the deceased as Yashpal, assigned to Pandav Nagar police station, on duty along NH-24 and NH-9.

Yashpal lived in Ghaziabad and is survived by his son Tarun Pawadia, who is preparing for a government job. Authorities are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident.