Delhi Unlocks MISA Files: A Glimpse into India's Emergency Era

The Delhi government is set to release documents related to the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), a tool used to detain opposition leaders during India's Emergency. These documents, once digitized, will shed light on the controversial actions taken under MISA from 1975 to 1977.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has embarked on an unprecedented move to release documents pertaining to the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), a legislation used extensively against opposition figures during the Emergency period in India.

These documents, currently with the home department for final approval, will be digitized and made available to the public, offering an insightful glimpse into a contentious chapter of India's political history. This initiative comes as interest in the Emergency's historical records has surged, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the period.

The MISA files include information on the arrests of prominent political figures like Jayaprakash Narayan and others. The initiative aims to preserve this critical piece of history, reflecting on the over 35,000 detentions carried out without trial according to the Shah Commission of Inquiry. Enacted in 1971, MISA drew criticism for permitting preventive detention without charge, becoming a symbol of oppression during the Emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

