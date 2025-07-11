Dynamite Haul in Dehradun: Arrests Made Amid Panchayat Election Preparations
In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Police seized 125 kg of dynamite from a car and arrested three individuals. The car, with a Himachal Pradesh registration, was stopped during a routine check ahead of panchayat elections. Without necessary permits for the explosives, the men were charged under the Explosives Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, Uttarakhand Police have seized 125 kilograms of dynamite in the Tyuni area of Dehradun district. The explosive materials were discovered during a routine vehicle check, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in the transport.
The vehicle, an Alto car registered in Himachal Pradesh, was intercepted on Thursday as police conducted checks ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections. The Senior Superintendent of Police in Dehradun, Ajay Singh, confirmed the seizure and subsequent arrests.
The three men, identified as Rinku, Sunil, and Rohit, failed to provide legal documentation for holding the explosive materials, resulting in their detention under section 3/7 of the Explosives Act 1884. They are residents of Shimla and Sirmaur districts in Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flash Flood Crisis: Tragic Loss and Rescue Efforts in Himachal Pradesh's River Beas After Torrential Rains
Rescue Efforts Intensified Amidst Flash Floods in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh's Battle Against Drug Abuse: CM Sukhu's New Initiatives
Tragedy Strikes Himachal Pradesh: Flash Floods Claim Lives
Himachal Pradesh Reels from Cloudburst: Five Dead, Destruction Unleashed