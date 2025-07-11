Left Menu

Life Sentences for Family in Shocking Journalist Murder Case

In Saharanpur, a court sentenced a couple and their son to life imprisonment for the 2019 murders of a journalist and his brother. A violent dispute over waste disposal escalated, culminating in the murder. The incident remains partially unresolved as charges against juvenile offenders are still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:07 IST
Life Sentences for Family in Shocking Journalist Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Saharanpur has issued life sentences to a couple and their son for the gruesome murder of a journalist and his brother in 2019.

Following a violent altercation over waste disposal, Mahipal Saini, his wife Vimlesh, and their son Suraj were found guilty of the double homicide.

The verdict concludes a significant portion of the case, although proceedings for juvenile offenders continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

