Kerala's Cry for Clemency: Nurse Faces Imminent Execution in Yemen

In Kerala, demands for immediate governmental action grow as nurse Nimisha Priya faces execution in Yemen on July 16 for a 2017 murder conviction. The LDF calls for intervention to secure clemency, as Indian leaders are urged to negotiate with Yemen for a sentence commutation.

In a desperate plea from Kerala, calls for action have escalated as Nimisha Priya, a state nurse, awaits execution in Yemen, slated for July 16. Convicted of murder in 2020, Priya's fate depends on timely intervention by Indian authorities.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has pressed the central government to act swiftly to commute Priya's sentence. ''The life of an Indian citizen is at stake, requiring urgent and decisive action,'' LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan emphasized.

With time running out, the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister are implored to negotiate with Yemen. As Yemeni authorities reinforce the execution date, intense diplomatic action is deemed crucial for altering the course of Priya's case.

