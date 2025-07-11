Kerala's Cry for Clemency: Nurse Faces Imminent Execution in Yemen

In a desperate plea from Kerala, calls for action have escalated as Nimisha Priya, a state nurse, awaits execution in Yemen, slated for July 16. Convicted of murder in 2020, Priya's fate depends on timely intervention by Indian authorities.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has pressed the central government to act swiftly to commute Priya's sentence. ''The life of an Indian citizen is at stake, requiring urgent and decisive action,'' LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan emphasized.

With time running out, the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister are implored to negotiate with Yemen. As Yemeni authorities reinforce the execution date, intense diplomatic action is deemed crucial for altering the course of Priya's case.

