Delhi Revolutionizes Ration Distribution with Digital Modernization

The Delhi government has approved a significant reform in the public distribution system by integrating electronic point of sale (ePoS) devices with digital weighing machines at all fair price ration shops, according to Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday.

This modernization aims to enhance transparency, as real-time authentication and precise ration delivery are expected to greatly benefit recipients, including those under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme across the city.

Minister Sirsa stressed the importance of maintaining ePoS machines regularly and issued a stern warning against any PDS dealers denying rations to eligible beneficiaries, emphasizing that accurate delivery would be meticulously monitored to prevent any malpractices or stock diversions.

