Rohit Pawar Named in MSCB Scam Chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate has named NCP MLA Rohit Pawar as an accused in a chargesheet concerning the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. Details of the chargesheet were not readily provided.

This case stems from a 2019 FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing. It alleges fraudulent sales of cooperative sugar mills at undervalued prices by MSCB officials to their associates.

Pawar, who represents the Nationalist Congress Party, was previously questioned twice by the agency. The allegations include the improper auctioning of Kannad SSK Limited's assets, purportedly benefiting entities linked to Pawar's company, Baramati Agro Ltd.