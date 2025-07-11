Rohit Pawar Named in MSCB Scam Chargesheet
Rohit Pawar, an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party, has been named by the Enforcement Directorate in a chargesheet. The allegation involves fraudulent sales in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. The case involves undervalued sales of cooperative sugar factories to private individuals, including Baramati Agro Ltd, a company linked to Pawar.
The Enforcement Directorate has named NCP MLA Rohit Pawar as an accused in a chargesheet concerning the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. Details of the chargesheet were not readily provided.
This case stems from a 2019 FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing. It alleges fraudulent sales of cooperative sugar mills at undervalued prices by MSCB officials to their associates.
Pawar, who represents the Nationalist Congress Party, was previously questioned twice by the agency. The allegations include the improper auctioning of Kannad SSK Limited's assets, purportedly benefiting entities linked to Pawar's company, Baramati Agro Ltd.
