Cyber Scam: Man Arrested for Duping Fraud Victims with False Promises
Anil Madhukar Darekar was arrested for allegedly deceiving victims of online fraud in Mumbai. Darekar falsely claimed to assist in recovering lost money through the 1930 cyber helpline and demanded fees for services like court-related activities. His fraudulent activities were uncovered through multiple police complaints.
In a deceptive turn of events, Anil Madhukar Darekar was apprehended in Mumbai for allegedly preying on victims of online fraud. Leveraging the guise of being associated with the 1930 cyber helpline, Darekar promised aid in recovering lost funds from scams, according to authorities on Friday.
Operating from Navi Mumbai, Darekar cultivated trust by sending fake identification over WhatsApp, thereby convincing victims of his purported legitimacy. He extracted money by presenting reasons such as legal fees, police said.
The police launched an investigation following numerous complaints, subsequently arresting Darekar for impersonation and fraud under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.