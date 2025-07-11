Tragic Maritime Assault: Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strike Cargo Ship

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship sank in the Red Sea following an assault by Yemen's Houthi rebels, leaving four presumed dead and 11 missing. The attack, confirmed by the EU's Operation Aspides, marks a significant threat in a vital maritime trade corridor.

Efforts to locate survivors from the Eternity C vessel continue, with 10 individuals having been rescued. Those rescued include eight Filipino crew members, alongside security personnel from Greece and India. The Houthis claim to hold some crew members captive amid allegations of kidnapping.

This incident underscores the Houthis' growing aggression in the region, tied to their support for Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The attack adds to a string of previous assaults, highlighting escalating tensions in the geopolitically sensitive area.