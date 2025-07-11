Daring Heist: Armed Gang Loots Gold in Busy Bazaar

In a bold midday heist, an armed gang allegedly stole nearly 3 kg of gold from a jewelry shop in Saraf Bazaar, after threatening a goldsmith with firearms on Friday.

The incident, which occurred around 12:30 PM, involved four assailants who bound the victim and made away with gold ornaments worth crores.

Police investigations are intensifying with several teams scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind this meticulously executed robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)