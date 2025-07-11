Court Notice in Omkareshwar Dam Contempt Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has served a notice to Narmada Valley Development Authority Vice Chairman Dr. Rajesh Rajora. This follows a contempt petition by Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), concerning compensation for those affected by the Omkareshwar dam project. The NBA alleges the compensation package announced on June 7, 2023, has not been delivered adequately.

Justice DD Bansal, from a single judge bench, issued the notice to Dr. Rajora, requesting a comprehensive response to the allegations. The case revolves around a court directive from July 10, 2023, asking the Additional Chief Secretary and NVDA Vice Chairman to expedite compensation measures.

The NBA contends that despite the state's announcement of a special rehabilitation package of Rs 2.5 lakh for landless farmers and their families, the affected individuals have not received justice. This issue brings into question the government's compliance with court-ordered compensation protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)