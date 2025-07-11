Operation Fire Trail: DRI's Crackdown on Illicit Chinese Fireworks
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized Rs 35 crore worth of illicit Chinese fireworks as part of 'Operation Fire Trail'. These were mis-declared as decorative items and smuggled through Indian ports. A key suspect involved in the operation has been arrested, with investigations ongoing.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully intercepted and confiscated a massive consignment of illicit Chinese fireworks valued at Rs 35 crore. This operation, dubbed 'Operation Fire Trail', marks a significant crackdown on illegal import activities in India.
The fireworks, concealed in seven containers, were headed for Nhava Sheva Port near Mumbai and two ports in Gujarat—Mundra and Kandla SEZ. Officials revealed that these products were falsely labeled as mini decorative plants, artificial flowers, and plastic mats to bypass regulations.
A leading figure in the smuggling ring, a partner of an SEZ unit, was apprehended and is currently in custody. The arrest highlights the misuse of SEZ provisions and misdeclaration practices. Authorities continue to probe the extent of the network involved in this illegal trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
