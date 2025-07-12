Trump Blocks Hong Kong Firm's Acquisition Over Security Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump has intervened to prevent the acquisition of audio-visual equipment supplier Jupiter Systems by Hong Kong-based Suirui International, the Treasury Department announced.

The decision follows a thorough review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which identified national security risks associated with the deal.

The Treasury Department emphasized concerns about Suirui's ownership potentially compromising Jupiter's products, which are integral to military and critical infrastructure environments.

