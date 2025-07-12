Tragedy in Gaza: Aid, Conflict, and Humanitarian Crisis
Amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, a tragic event unfolds as Israeli strikes kill two children and injure another while they sought food aid. Violence persists, escalating with hundreds more fatalities linked to military action. Talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain inconclusive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:00 IST
In a tragic incident in Gaza, two brothers were killed, and another was seriously injured during an Israeli airstrike as they sought emergency food supplements from a clinic.
The city of Deir al-Balah witnessed the strike, which killed 14 people, nine of them children. The strike targeted a militant allegedly linked to Hamas attacks, according to the Israeli military.
Amidst continued Israeli military action, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with hundreds of Palestinians risking their lives for aid and a significant rise in malnutrition, while international efforts for a ceasefire struggle to yield results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
