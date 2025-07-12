Immigration Raids at California Cannabis Farms Lead to Arrests and Protests
Federal immigration authorities conducted raids on two California cannabis farms, arresting around 200 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally. Protests erupted as workers and U.S. citizens were detained, including one gravely injured worker. Investigations into immigration and child labor violations are ongoing.
- Country:
- United States
Federal immigration officials executed raids at two cannabis farms in California, leading to the arrest of about 200 immigrants allegedly in the country illegally. The raids occurred in Carpinteria and Camarillo, triggering protests from demonstrators at Glass House Farms in Camarillo.
The Department of Homeland Security's operation included executing criminal search warrants and led to at least a dozen injuries. Authorities arrested four U.S. citizens for assaulting officers. Investigations are underway to address allegations of immigration violations and potential child labor issues.
The incident has sparked community furor and fear among immigrant populations as federal agents escalate arrests in Southern California. Family members of detained workers are anxiously seeking answers and legal avenues for their loved ones.
