Jewels Stolen by Organized Crime Network Found, 4 Convicted

Four members of a sophisticated crime syndicate responsible for stealing over £1 million in jewellery from London's Indian and South Asian communities have been sentenced to a total of 17 years imprisonment. The Metropolitan Police led this extensive investigation, resulting in significant criminal convictions at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The convicted individuals include Jerry O'Donnell, Barney Maloney, Quey Adger, and Patrick Ward, all of whom confessed to burglaries primarily targeting South Asian properties. The operation, involving extensive detective work, culminated in substantial sentences for the perpetrators.

Detective Sergeant Lee Davison praised the operation's success, highlighting the disruption of organized crime and the recovery of priceless sentiment-laden items. Despite some jewellery already being returned, police continue to appeal for owners of other stolen items to come forward.