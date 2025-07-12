Jewels Stolen by Organized Crime Network Found, 4 Convicted
Four members of a crime network targeting the Indian and South Asian community in London have been sentenced to over 17 years in prison for stealing jewellery worth over £1 million. The operation, conducted by the Metropolitan Police, led to key arrests and recovery of stolen items.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Four members of a sophisticated crime syndicate responsible for stealing over £1 million in jewellery from London's Indian and South Asian communities have been sentenced to a total of 17 years imprisonment. The Metropolitan Police led this extensive investigation, resulting in significant criminal convictions at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The convicted individuals include Jerry O'Donnell, Barney Maloney, Quey Adger, and Patrick Ward, all of whom confessed to burglaries primarily targeting South Asian properties. The operation, involving extensive detective work, culminated in substantial sentences for the perpetrators.
Detective Sergeant Lee Davison praised the operation's success, highlighting the disruption of organized crime and the recovery of priceless sentiment-laden items. Despite some jewellery already being returned, police continue to appeal for owners of other stolen items to come forward.
ALSO READ
Tragedy on the Border: Smugglers Face Sentencing for Deadly Incident
A Mixed Verdict: Diddy Acquitted of Major Charges but Faces Sentencing
Diddy's Legal Battle: Awaiting Sentencing in Brooklyn's Notorious Jail
Youth Sentencing in Bhim Kohli Manslaughter Case Under Review
Diddy Remains in Custody as He Awaits Sentencing Verdict