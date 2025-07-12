Urgent Reforms Needed in the Indian Legal System: CJI Gavai

During a recent convocation at Nalsar University of Law, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai highlighted the pressing challenges facing the Indian legal system and stressed the urgent need for reforms.

Addressing attendees, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha, Gavai pointed out the detrimental effects of prolonged trial delays, noting instances where individuals have been wrongfully imprisoned for years as undertrials.

He urged graduates to pursue education abroad on scholarships to alleviate financial burdens and to choose mentors based on integrity rather than power. The event was presided over by acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul.

(With inputs from agencies.)