CJI Gavai Urges Legal Reforms at Nalsar Convocation

Citing the longstanding issues plaguing India's judiciary, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai called for urgent reforms during his address at the Nalsar University of Law convocation in Hyderabad.

He encouraged graduates to study abroad on scholarships to alleviate family financial burdens and advised them to choose mentors based on integrity rather than power.

Justice Gavai expressed optimism that India's legal challenges, such as prolonged trial delays, can be tackled with the nation's best talent, further highlighted by input from officials like Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Justice PS Narasimha.

(With inputs from agencies.)