Assam Rifles Seize Huge Meth Haul Near Myanmar Border
Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a massive shipment of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 112.40 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border. Two individuals fled to Myanmar during the seizure. The consignment was handed to Mizoram Police for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:34 IST
In a major drug interception, Assam Rifles personnel seized Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 112.40 crore near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to a statement on Saturday.
During a routine patrol, the personnel spotted two individuals carrying rucksacks near Zokhawthar village. Upon inspection, they discovered 3.33 lakh Meth tablets inside the bags.
The suspects fled across the Tiau river into Myanmar. Authorities believe the consignment was destined for distribution in Champhai town. The seized drugs have been handed over to Mizoram Police for investigation and legal action.
