Assam Rifles Seize Huge Meth Haul Near Myanmar Border

In a major drug interception, Assam Rifles personnel seized Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 112.40 crore near the Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to a statement on Saturday.

During a routine patrol, the personnel spotted two individuals carrying rucksacks near Zokhawthar village. Upon inspection, they discovered 3.33 lakh Meth tablets inside the bags.

The suspects fled across the Tiau river into Myanmar. Authorities believe the consignment was destined for distribution in Champhai town. The seized drugs have been handed over to Mizoram Police for investigation and legal action.

