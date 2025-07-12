Left Menu

Russia Ramps Up Aerial Assaults on Ukraine's Western Cities

Russia launched a massive aerial assault on Ukraine, employing hundreds of drones and scores of missiles, resulting in casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure. Despite Ukrainian defenses shooting down many drones and missiles, significant damage was inflicted on key western cities. President Zelenskiy urged for stronger sanctions against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russia unleashed hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Ukraine, chiefly targeting its western cities. At least two people were killed in Chernivtsi, near the border with Romania, as part of the fourth major assault this month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the attacks involved 597 drones and 26 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized 25 missiles and downed 319 Shahed drones, using electronic warfare to jam 258 others. Zelenskiy reiterated the need for prompt sanctions on Russia, emphasizing strength as the solitary path to halting the war.

The attack contributes to an increasingly lethal pattern of aerial strikes, with ominous statistics from the UN highlighting June as the deadliest month for civilians in three years. Western cities like Lviv and Lutsk reported severe damage, with residential buildings, businesses, and educational institutions severely affected.

