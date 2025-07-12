Russia Ramps Up Aerial Assaults on Ukraine's Western Cities

In a significant escalation, Russia unleashed hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles on Ukraine, chiefly targeting its western cities. At least two people were killed in Chernivtsi, near the border with Romania, as part of the fourth major assault this month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the attacks involved 597 drones and 26 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized 25 missiles and downed 319 Shahed drones, using electronic warfare to jam 258 others. Zelenskiy reiterated the need for prompt sanctions on Russia, emphasizing strength as the solitary path to halting the war.

The attack contributes to an increasingly lethal pattern of aerial strikes, with ominous statistics from the UN highlighting June as the deadliest month for civilians in three years. Western cities like Lviv and Lutsk reported severe damage, with residential buildings, businesses, and educational institutions severely affected.