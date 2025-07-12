Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Police Officer Killed in Hazaribag Chase

A police officer named Radheshyam Pandey died after being hit by a truck while pursuing diesel thieves in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. Another nighttime incident claimed a police life, highlighting safety concerns. Two suspects were arrested while two others escaped. Pandey was declared dead at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:02 IST
  • India

A police officer lost his life in a high-speed chase near Balsagra More, Hazaribag, Jharkhand, late Saturday night. The officer, Radheshyam Pandey, was on the trail of diesel thieves when he was tragically struck by a speeding truck.

The incident transpired as Pandey, aged 43, pursued two thieves in the Charhi police station area. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan reported that emergency services rushed Pandey to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Bishnugarh SDPO Baijnath Prasad explained that information from Mandu police tipped them off about diesel thefts at the border. While two suspected thieves were apprehended, the other two fled, leading to the tragic chase. This marks the second police patrol death in Hazaribag within a month.

