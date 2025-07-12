Controversial Arrests Erupt: UK's Crackdown on Palestine Action
London's police arrested 41 individuals supporting the banned group Palestine Action during a protest. The prohibition follows the group's aggressive actions against UK-based Israeli businesses, raising debates over anti-terrorism law applications. Other protests occurred in Manchester, Cardiff, and Northern Ireland amidst international legal scrutiny of Israel's actions in Gaza.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant development, London's police detained 41 demonstrators expressing backing for the newly banned group Palestine Action outside the British parliament. This decisive action follows the legislative move to proscribe the group under anti-terrorism laws after its members targeted a Royal Air Force base.
The Metropolitan Police reported mass arrests for endorsing an outlawed organization, with an additional individual apprehended for common assault. These arrests follow another demonstration the previous week when 29 people faced detention in a similar protest scenario in London.
Protests supporting Palestine Action also erupted in Manchester, Cardiff, and Northern Ireland. The movement aligns with a broader international legal battle, as the International Court of Justice examines allegations of genocide against Palestinians initiated by South Africa, involving Israeli actions in Gaza. The ban has sparked controversy over its implications for civil disobedience and anti-terrorism legislation's reach.