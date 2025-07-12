Controversial Arrests Erupt: UK's Crackdown on Palestine Action

In a significant development, London's police detained 41 demonstrators expressing backing for the newly banned group Palestine Action outside the British parliament. This decisive action follows the legislative move to proscribe the group under anti-terrorism laws after its members targeted a Royal Air Force base.

The Metropolitan Police reported mass arrests for endorsing an outlawed organization, with an additional individual apprehended for common assault. These arrests follow another demonstration the previous week when 29 people faced detention in a similar protest scenario in London.

Protests supporting Palestine Action also erupted in Manchester, Cardiff, and Northern Ireland. The movement aligns with a broader international legal battle, as the International Court of Justice examines allegations of genocide against Palestinians initiated by South Africa, involving Israeli actions in Gaza. The ban has sparked controversy over its implications for civil disobedience and anti-terrorism legislation's reach.