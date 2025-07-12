Rescue Mission: Child Bonded Labourers Freed in Marathwada

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Maharashtra have rescued 17 children aged 8-13 from bonded labour in Beed, situated in the Marathwada region. These children were coerced into performing strenuous tasks, including cattle grazing and domestic chores.

The rescue operation was executed by the Child Welfare Committee of Ahilyanagar district following a directive from the labour commissioner. Nine landlords were raided, resulting in the liberation of the minors from their oppressive conditions. Legal proceedings were initiated against the suspected orchestrators of this horrendous act.

The accused, identified as Uttam Kondiba Chavan and eight others, face charges under multiple acts, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act. Legal advocates demand the enforcement of additional stringent laws to ensure justice for the victims, who are currently housed in shelter homes.