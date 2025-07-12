Centre-State Dialogue in Kevadia Advances Women & Child Welfare Missions

In a significant move to enhance collaborative governance and accelerate the implementation of key welfare schemes, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) convened a high-level Zonal Meeting on July 12, 2025, at Kevadia, Gujarat. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in Centre-State cooperation, focusing on the convergence of policy frameworks, digital transformation, and grassroots empowerment in the domain of women and child development.

Ministerial Leadership and State Participation

The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi, with distinguished participation from:

Smt. Savitri Thakur, Minister of State, MWCD

Smt. Bhanuben Babariya, Minister, WCD, Government of Gujarat

Ms. Nirmala Bhuria, Minister, WCD, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Manju Baghmar, Minister of State, WCD, Government of Rajasthan

Senior officials and departmental representatives from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Goa also took part in the deliberations, underlining the significance of regional inputs in shaping national outcomes.

Convergence of Missions: Shakti, Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi

The central theme revolved around integrating the three flagship schemes—Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0. State delegates shared best practices, innovations, and scalable models, fostering a spirit of mutual learning.

Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasizing the symbolism of Kevadia as a place of national unity. She reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Suposhit Bharat’—a nourished, empowered India driven by strong women and healthy children.

Key Announcements and Policy Updates

Several forward-looking decisions and digital transformations were announced:

Biometric Authentication in Poshan 2.0: From August 1, 2025, beneficiary registrations will require biometric validation to enhance targeting and delivery accuracy.

iGOT Karmayogi Integration: Newly developed e-learning modules on Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be launched on this national platform to build capacity among field workers and administrators.

Enhanced Grievance Redressal: States were encouraged to reposition Poshan Helplines as proactive citizen engagement tools, not just grievance channels.

Digital Literacy: Focus on improving digital access and awareness among adolescent girls and young mothers, aligning with digital inclusion goals.

Advancing Transparency and Monitoring

The meeting also emphasized the role of technology and accountability in driving change:

Face Recognition Systems (FRS) have been integrated under Saksham Anganwadi to ensure real-time monitoring of field workers and service quality.

Mission Vatsalya Portal was highlighted as a crucial platform for real-time performance tracking. Already, 303 Master Trainers have been trained through this portal, covering every State and Union Territory.

A special mention was made of Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD) for hosting technical trainings.

Gender Budgeting Milestone

A landmark moment in the meeting was the announcement that the Union Budget 2025–26 allocated ₹4.49 lakh crore across 273 schemes for women and children, involving 49 ministries and 5 Union Territories. This record allocation reinforces the government’s commitment to gender-sensitive planning and outcome-based budgeting.

Peer Learning and State Commitments

Madhya Pradesh’s Minister Ms. Nirmala Bhuria shared how integrated technology is improving last-mile delivery.

Dr. Manju Baghmar from Rajasthan highlighted successful digital nutrition awareness programs.

Smt. Bhanuben Babariya from Gujarat reaffirmed the state’s collaboration with the Centre to implement scalable and impactful initiatives.

The session also showcased short films on Ministry Missions and a video promoting the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), with a call for nominations open until July 31, 2025.

Cultural Integration and Sustainability Initiatives

Reflecting the Ministry’s holistic ethos, the delegates participated in several cultural and ecological activities:

A plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign emphasized sustainable values.

Visits to the Children’s Nutrition Park, Statue of Unity, and participation in Narmada Aarti and the Light & Sound Show underscored the importance of grounding development in cultural identity.

Way Forward

Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, MWCD, called on States to enhance real-time dashboards, citizen feedback systems, and integrate administrative data into planning cycles. He emphasized that robust monitoring and community-level engagement are critical to translating policy into impact.

This Zonal Meeting is a testament to the Ministry’s proactive and inclusive governance approach, integrating policy, technology, and grassroots action to build a New India where every woman and child thrives.