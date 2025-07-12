Outcry in Bangladesh: Lynching Sparks National Protests

The horrifying lynching of a scrap trader in Bangladesh has triggered widespread protests across the nation. Hundreds of students spearheaded demonstrations in various universities, accusing the Interim government of failing to control escalating mob violence.

Authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the brutal killing of Lal Chand Sohag, with two suspects found in possession of illegal firearms. The attack, which occurred near a hospital in Dhaka, was captured on video and has since gone viral, further intensifying public anger.

As the nation grapples with increasing mob violence, rights groups and activists criticize the apparent inaction of authorities, describing the situation as spiraling out of control. Meanwhile, leaders and members of the disbanded political party Awami League, along with minority communities, continue to face targeted violence amid ongoing political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)