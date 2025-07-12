Assam's Land Encroachment Dilemma: Conspiracy or Necessity?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns about a potential conspiracy linked to erosion-hit, landless individuals relocating to predominantly Hindu or Assamese Muslim regions. This pattern, according to Sarma, threatens demographic balance amid extensive eviction drives targeting occupied lands across the state.

During recent operations, more than 4,500 bighas of encroached lands, including reserve forests in Dhubri and Goalpara districts, were cleared. Sarma noted that while addressing encroachment is crucial, understanding the underlying reasons for such population shifts requires immediate investigation.

The Chief Minister stressed compliance with judicial directives against encroachments and promised continued eviction efforts despite criticism from oppositions like the Congress, which vows compensation for those affected if they regain power. With looming assembly elections, land policies remain a heated debate in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)