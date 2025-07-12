Uttarakhand Police Crackdown: 'Operation Kalanemi' Nets 127 Fake Seers
Uttarakhand Police have arrested 127 people posing as fake seers across Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. This crackdown, named 'Operation Kalanemi,' was spearheaded during the Kanwar Yatra, with 61 arrests in Dehradun alone. Among the detained is a Bangladeshi national in disguise.
- Country:
- India
In a concerted effort to address fraudulent activities, Uttarakhand Police have detained or arrested 127 individuals posing as seers in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. This initiative, dubbed 'Operation Kalanemi,' was strategically launched during the Kanwar Yatra.
In the past two days, Dehradun district witnessed the arrest of 61 fake seers, with 17 detained in Rishikesh alone. Notably, authorities apprehended a Bangladeshi citizen named Rakam in Sahaspur, who had been living under the guise of a seer.
The operation saw significant developments on Friday and Saturday, with 23 arrests made on Saturday and 38 on Friday throughout Dehradun, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh. Similarly, Udham Singh Nagar district reported the detention of 66 suspected fake sadhus, as stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials
Protocol 'violation' during Speaker's visit: Explanation sought from Dehradun DM
Northern Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation held in Dehradun
Operation Kalanemi: Unmasking Imposter Sadhus in Dehradun
Delhi-Dehradun Highway Restrictions for Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims