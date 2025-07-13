Left Menu

Temple Love Trap: man's conversion plot thwarted by alert priest

A Muslim man posing as a Hindu to marry a Hindu girl was arrested at a temple. The chief priest's suspicions led to police involvement after it was revealed the man intended to forcefully convert the girl. He was charged under anti-conversion laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Muslim man who allegedly posed as a Hindu to marry a Hindu woman at a local temple was detained by police. Authorities acted upon the suspicions of Mangala Prasad, the chief priest at Belha Mai temple, who noticed the deception during the ceremony.

The dispute arose when the man presented himself as 'Rajiv' from Malaka, but later his true identity was revealed through his Aadhar card as Matloob Alam, originally from Chandapur. The girl, identified as Shalini Prajapati, accused the man of intending to forcefully convert her religion.

The incident sparked an uproar among local Hindu groups at the scene, further escalating tensions. Police responded by arresting Matloob Alam and charging him under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, along with charges of attempted kidnapping and coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

