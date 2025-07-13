Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Farmworker Dies Following ICE Raid at California Cannabis Site

A farmworker named Jaime Alanis died from injuries sustained during an ICE raid at a California cannabis facility. He fell from a greenhouse roof while allegedly hiding. The incident has sparked outrage, with critics highlighting the raid's disruptive impact on families and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 13-07-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 07:08 IST
A farmworker tragically lost his life after falling from a greenhouse roof during a chaotic Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at a California cannabis facility. The incident took place this week, with Jaime Alanis, 57, being the first fatality as a result of the Trump administration's anti-immigration operations.

Family members confirmed Alanis' death. His niece, Yesenia Duran, revealed that Alanis, who was the sole provider for his family back in Mexico, had been working at the farm for a decade. The United Food Workers union condemned the federal actions as terrorizing communities, threatening lives, disrupting the food supply chain, and separating families.

The Department of Homeland Security said the operation involved executing criminal search warrants at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria, detaining about 200 people suspected of being in the country illegally. The company declared that it adheres to legal hiring practices and provides legal representation for its workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

