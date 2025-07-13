Left Menu

Expired Goods Scam Uncovered in Thane: Two Arrested

Two individuals from a recycling company in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested for repackaging expired products, including food items, for resale. Police seized 200 tonnes of expired goods from two warehouses. The accused attempted to sell these relabeled items in Bhiwandi and nearby areas.

Updated: 13-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:53 IST
Authorities in Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended two individuals accused of repackaging expired products for resale. The arrested individuals, partners in a recycling firm, were found with 200 tonnes of expired goods.

Following a tip-off, police raided two warehouses in the Dahisar area, revealing a stockpile of expired items such as food and household products. These goods were intended for destruction by an e-commerce firm but were unlawfully relabeled for the market.

The duo is facing legal charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, forgery, and using forged records as genuine. The case underscores the importance of regulatory action in preventing such fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

