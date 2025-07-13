Expired Goods Scam Uncovered in Thane: Two Arrested

Authorities in Thane district, Maharashtra, have apprehended two individuals accused of repackaging expired products for resale. The arrested individuals, partners in a recycling firm, were found with 200 tonnes of expired goods.

Following a tip-off, police raided two warehouses in the Dahisar area, revealing a stockpile of expired items such as food and household products. These goods were intended for destruction by an e-commerce firm but were unlawfully relabeled for the market.

The duo is facing legal charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, forgery, and using forged records as genuine. The case underscores the importance of regulatory action in preventing such fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)